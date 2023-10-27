Arrange Extensions
-
Hi
Obviously, the extensions display tool in Vivaldi is completely different from other Chromium browsers. One such difference is that apparently in Vivaldi it is not possible to arrange extension icons in the toolbar.
Good to add this.
Thanks!
-
@mhmak Hi, Hold down the ctrl key, then drag the button to rearrange
-
-
@LonM Hello and thanks, but this is to move multiple tabs, and also it is to do that manually. I like to new tab to be placed after the current tab automatically!
-
@mhmak you were complaining you didn't know how to move the extensions, not the tabs.
What you are asking now it's in settings/tabs
-