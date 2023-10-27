Calendar: Add conference link
-
rkfoster485
Please add the ability to add conference details to a meeting, similar to the ability in Google Calendar.
Without this ability I cannot create meetings in Vivaldi. I am forced to keep Google Calendar pinned so I can create meetings. I would prefer to use Vivaldi Calendar.
I'm sure that this has been thoroughly thought through. Just creating this request for others to upvote.
-
This is quite complex. Vivaldi supports the CalDAV standard, whereas Google meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom etc are special proprietary and service specific - it would require Vivaldi to implement an integration addon for every such service and as soon as anyone is making a change to their API, Vivaldi breaks.
I think this is a good request but don't hope for it to manifest itself any time soon.