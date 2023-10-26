Vivaldi for TV & smartwatch or something🤔
-
ngquanganh94
Love Vivaldi, very fast, very nice browser, especially can work perfectly on many devices. Just wondering if Vivaldi browser could appears on Smart TV or even smartwatch. Imagine that we can surf the web on an mobile phone and send what we see to TV (like a movie site or something) then keep watching. That would be great.
-
-
@ngquanganh94 Vivaldi is available for android, so I guess it should be usable with smart TVs that run android. I doubt it would work without a lot of effort for other operating systems like apple TV.
Many early smart TVs ran an old version of opera, so it would be very poetic if one day newer smart TVs could run vivaldi.