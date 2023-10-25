How to Set Search Engine for Paste and Go?
I like the Paste and Go feature, but I do not seem to able to find a way to get it to use my default search engine. It always uses Google.
How do I change the search engine settings for Paste and Go?
I seem to be currently stuck with Paste and Enter and Go.
Thanks.
BhikkhuPesala
@d_canard For me, it uses Ecosia for paste and go.
Are you searching from a Private Window? That has a different search engine. The defaults are Ecosia and DuckDuckGo (for private windows)
Are you using paste and go in the URL field, the search field, or the Start Page search field?
@BhikkhuPesala
Thank you for your kind reply.
@BhikkhuPesala said in How to Set Search Engine for Paste and Go?:
@d_canard
Are you searching from a Private Window?
No.
@BhikkhuPesala said in How to Set Search Engine for Paste and Go?:
Are you using paste and go in the URL field, the search field, or the Start Page search field?
Interesting.
I have been using the Start Page search field. And this seems to default to Google with Paste and Go. With Paste, Enter, and Go, it uses the default search engine, DuckDuckGo.
I had never tried Paste and Go in the Address Bar/URL field before. It uses the default search engine.
So this very minor issue is with the Start Page search field only.
BhikkhuPesala
@d_canard Easiest solution:
- Settings, Search, and Hide the Search field on the Speed Dial (Should be named the Start Page here, but that's another long-standing bug)
- Use the URL bar to search using your default engine
- Use the Search Field if you want to use another search engine.
VB-91054 Show on Speed Dial should be Show on Start Page (August 2022)
Thank you.
There is no real need for me to hide the Start Page/Speed Dial search field.
The magnitude of this problem is so very, very small, and with some problems, such as this one, the perceptual shift that comes with better understanding of the problem allows the problem itself to become a feature--2 options for Paste and Go.