For years, I've been unable to log into the Vivaldi news blogs (example: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/bookmarks-icon-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3160-30/) when using Vivaldi Android browser (currently on Snapshot 6.4.3167.7, but has been the case for many releases).

I can get to the forums and other pages just fine, and can login from Linux or Windows desktop just fine.

When trying to login using android the page just refreshes with no option to enter my credentials.

Is this a known issue or is there something that I'm missing?