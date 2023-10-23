Please add options to synchronize emails in both directions for imap: moving them to recycle bin local and on the server. How it is actually working is useless for me and I have to use something different. I'm having 3 Vivaldi clients on different computers (operating systems) and I need to delete emails on every client to finally get rid of it.

Most imap clients work this way. Some clients might store every email locally and allow faster search and offline view but every action is synchronized to the server (mark as read, moving in folders, removing and deleting etc.).

I might be wrong here but I thought that was the reason we switched to a much more capable email protocol (imap).

I read in a different thread that it is not deleting the emails but moving them to the recycle bin and clearing that will remove it from inbox but that option only themes to exist for pop3. And that is not the only action you do. I need a client that manages my imap account and I want to have it in the browser instead of a separate application.