Imap synchronization of every action
Please add options to synchronize emails in both directions for imap: moving them to recycle bin local and on the server. How it is actually working is useless for me and I have to use something different. I'm having 3 Vivaldi clients on different computers (operating systems) and I need to delete emails on every client to finally get rid of it.
Most imap clients work this way. Some clients might store every email locally and allow faster search and offline view but every action is synchronized to the server (mark as read, moving in folders, removing and deleting etc.).
I might be wrong here but I thought that was the reason we switched to a much more capable email protocol (imap).
I read in a different thread that it is not deleting the emails but moving them to the recycle bin and clearing that will remove it from inbox but that option only themes to exist for pop3. And that is not the only action you do. I need a client that manages my imap account and I want to have it in the browser instead of a separate application.
@tflori
Hi, if I send a mail to the recycle bin in one client it is moved to the recycle bin on all other clients.
I testing this with a vivaldi.net accout but it work with other accounts, too.
We have a bug VB-100900 at moment a mail moved to the recycle bin leave a ghost mail in Received.
Are deleted mails empty for you?
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib3berlin
no the emails remain in the inbox on the IMAP server including content. Also "mark as read" is not synchronized to imap. I'm using a regular postfix server provided with this image: https://hub.docker.com/r/mailserver2/mailserver/tags
@tflori
Hm, I use Vivaldi stable and snapshot (Beta) mail client on my systems.
If I delete (remove from server) spam mails in the snapshot they get removed in my stable install, too.
But if I drag a mail to the spam folder it is not synced.
I use my Freenet account for testing, I hope they don't use Sendmail anymore.
May you wait for some time if another user can confirm this, then you can report it as but to the tracker.
If you report it I can confirm in the internal bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I cross checked this with Thunderbird and moving a mail to Spam moves it in all my Vivaldi mail clients.
It is definitely a bug in the Vivaldi client.
Are you using pop3? Because I don't have the option "delete from server". Are other actions also synchronized to freenet (like mark as read)?
I'm using 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit).
If that is not intended to work that way I'm to open a bug report.
@tflori
Oh, I use IMAP, POP3 does not sync with the server to my knowledge.
I use Shift+Del to delete mails on the server, I think there is no context menu entry for this.
Mark a mail as unread is not synced, I don't had unread mails to test this.
@tflori
Hi, after some time my dragged mail is moved in other clients. I guess a hour or so.
I double check at moment if I can reproduce it.
edwardp Ambassador
I am unable to reproduce this using the current 6.2 Stable or the 6.4 Snapshot.
E-mails deleted from the IMAP Inbox using the Vivaldi Mail client (Stable), are properly moved to IMAP Trash. Logged into the webmail interface for the same account, the same e-mails are in Trash. Then launched Snapshot, Vivaldi Mail also shows the same e-mails in Trash.
Based on this observation, Vivaldi Mail is properly synchronizing on both the PC and remote IMAP server.
@edwardp
Yes, it seems so, can you drag a mail to Spam for example and get it synchronized on all your clients?
edwardp Ambassador
With a spam e-mail, yes, it synchronized across all, including the webmail interface.
@edwardp
Thanks, for me too.
@tflori
OK, after checking again all my activities are synced to the mail server, Freenet.de.
I test:
Delete message (Trash bin)
Mark as read, mark as unread
Move mail to a different folder with drag and drop.
It take some time to sync but I guess it depends on the mail server/provider.
Please test this with a different mail account, your vivaldi.net account, Gmail, Outlook or whatever you can reach.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin yes, I tried with shift+del and empty recycle bin after deleting. nothing worked for me.
even one hour later would be not acceptable for an email client IMHO. it should submitted as soon as you get online (immediately if you are online).
-
@tflori I use Vivaldi mail with 5 different IMAP accounts and regularly test changes in labeling, moving emails etc. with concurrently running installations of Thunderbird and the deprecated Opera M2 as well as the individual webmail interfaces. Vivaldi syncs changes immediately and reliably.
I gather that you are running your own postfix server with the docker image you linked to above. Have you tried other IMAP servers yet as suggested by @mib3berlin above, do they behave the same? Could you check whether the same issue appears in a fresh separate profile?
Right now it sounds as if the issue is specific to your setup, which may or may not include Vivaldi as the weak link in the chain. Maybe the issue is specific to Vivaldi interacting with that postfix server
interesting. so you suggest it is my imap server. I will try another server then. is there a setting that disables the synchronization?
indeed, I get an error that I can see in the status bar only:
Wait thats a filter id not an error id
Ok, I tried it now with GMX imap and it works like a charm.
I also enabled logging and I see only for my own imap server (which is btw. dovecot not postfix) this warning in the console that I don't quite understand:
-
oh my god. I don't understand why the inbox folder was not subscribed by default (at gmx it was) but it was really that simple. now it works.