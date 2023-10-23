This may be the wrong place to put this, but I am out of options. I hadn't realized that one needed to be an expert in computers, or a programmer or whatever, to use Vivaldi. I've enjoyed the browser, very much, but I'm frustrated to the point of giving up on it now. I have been attempting for days to select something other than Bing to be my search engine — I'm tired of the flash and dash and silliness of the results in Bing. I have selected DuckDuckGo many times and, each time I start a search for anything in Vivaldi, it reverts to Bing.

I admit that, after 35+ years of using a computer, I am no closer to understanding how to write programs for their use. I didn't want to get into puzzles, just to use my computer. Had I the skills and knowledge to use it, this Community Forum would be a wonderful resource, and I'm sure an interesting place to read things.

I would wish Vivaldi, and everyone who stays with it, the very best. It's back to Google (or Safari if I'm really down on my luck) for me.