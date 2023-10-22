Sometimes when I start typing a URL into the address bar, the autocomplete suggestions include that base hostname at the top. Followed by more specific deep link URL's from my browsing history or other search results.

For example, I start typing "redd" and the first autocomplete suggestion is "https://reddit.com". Suggestions for specific Reddit links are prioritized lower.

However, on other websites this doesn't seem to happen. Every time I type "yout", hoping to be able to tab-complete right to "https://youtube.com", I instead get some very specific YouTube URL for a video that doesn't even exist anymore! The YouTube base URL doesn't show up in the list of autocomplete suggestions at all.

I think it should be deterministic behavior that when the user types a partial domain name in the address bar, the root domains always show up in the autocomplete suggestions with higher prioritization than specific deep links within those domains. Thanks!