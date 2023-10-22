Every link opened in incognito opens new window
-
Why is "open in incognito window" open new window and not use existing one?
-
@LivArt
Hi, I don't understand.
Should it open as incognito tab?
This is not possible in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin An option to open a new tab (incognito) in existing Incognito window would be something I would use a lot. Currently I copy the link in standard window, move to Incognito window (if one is open), open a new tab (or reuse existing tab no longer needed) paste link and go
Likely already in a requested feature with few votes...
-
@mib3berlin Exactly like @lfisk described it - you can try it in Edge:
Open link in InPrivate window, then open another link in InPrivate window, you will end with one InPrivate window with 2 tabs. Opposite of Vivaldi - 2 separate private windows.
Opera does this, Edge does this, why Vivalid don't?
-
@LivArt @lfisk
Ah, now I understand.
All tab handling has to be developed from scratch in Vivaldi, it doesn't use the Chromium tab management.
I cant find a feature request about:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=tab private&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Maybe @lfisk found one and you can up vote it, if not create one.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin I didn't look for it... stuff I want never gets any traction. Stuff I see no use for gets implemented. Just the way it is for me
-
@lfisk
I guess this is the same for the most of the 5500 feature requests, they will never be implemented.
If a request for private tabs exist I would not vote for it because I never use private windows.
I cant remember if I make a request in the last 7 years, if I do I bet nobody was interested.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin I don't use it in the traditional sense. I have Ublock enabled but not my JS blocker. A lot of sites need JS to work and in the standard window they don't. You can have a different set of extensions being used in Private and theme to remind you it's not the main window. Nice thing is that what you do in the Private window doesn't go into your History. Downloads get removed from their History when you close it...
I'm sure there is a bit more to it... but it's quick for me to go to a site that won't normally load due to no JS and I get minimal residual debris left in my main normal window