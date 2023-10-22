GNOME Foundation hires "Professional Shaman" as new Executive Director
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro Such commenting nerd named LukeDukeNuke with goggles would be better?
Linux is a world of Gnomes, Dwarfs, Gnus, Penguins, KDragons and so on.
Funny, but true.
¯\(ツ)/¯
But the guy is so 1990ies where only tough men like Stallman were real(!) programmers.
A person like LUNduke from a country with so strange presidents should not argue on which person rules a organisation.
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
That is more a holy wish than a fact that a programmer knows what is the best for a product and organisation.
-
@DoctorG he is not "some nerd", I point you to your thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75186/holy-days-german-suse-did-it-worse
former "openSUSE/SUSE Board"
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro Ah, ok. I do not remember all posts i made, dear penguin
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I do not understand what the problem is.
So many dumb guys with "knowlege" about building computers in the 80ies told us what was good for us. And now? A better world because of these hyper-intelligent men? No, we got AI and more insecure software and hardware.
-
stilgarwolf