Local site-specific userstyles for web panels?
thedayismine
Since extensions no longer work in web panels, (including stylus), I've been trying to figure out other ways of loading site-specific css into a web panel.
The only solution I've come up with is:
- Via console injection
(Process: right click, inspect, navigate to console, inject via
.js). This works currently but there's many steps. You have to repeat them process each time you reload each panel.)
Is it possible to do this via local local userstyles / userscripts?
For example, is it possible to load a local
example.com.cssfile each time I visit https://example.com — in the main browser or webpanel?
There has to be a solution! I'm convinced there's a solution!
@thedayismine There is no solution.
Extensions and user scripts don't work in the web panels.
I don't know why or why they haven't made it possible.
This won't survive a browser restart.
@Pathduck said in Local site-specific userstyles for web panels?:
user scripts don't work in the web panels.
Scripts do work in web panels!
@LonM made a mod that lets you search a web panel's page text (and it works)!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/699104
Sorry @LonM. I'm desperate.
For example:
Webpanel url: https://example.com
Basic css for url:
body { border:10px solid red; }
@thedayismine I did two basic templates and they works fine with LonM mod.
I replaced the SVG icons with emojis and renamed the class to reflect the site:
https://www.coderstool.com/cs/3rNfrT
Of course, you still have to push the icons and be very careful with spaces, syntax and indentation if you add more code. Something wrong will break the whole mod. (Reason I usually stick with plain css mods xD). Especially these bad guys which likes to change the rows in which they are:
(something not very appreciated from js)
@Hadden89 awesome! I'll check this out! Thank you!