Since extensions no longer work in web panels, (including stylus), I've been trying to figure out other ways of loading site-specific css into a web panel.

The only solution I've come up with is:

Via console injection

(Process: right click, inspect, navigate to console, inject via .js ). This works currently but there's many steps. You have to repeat them process each time you reload each panel.)

Is it possible to do this via local local userstyles / userscripts?

For example, is it possible to load a local example.com.css file each time I visit https://example.com — in the main browser or webpanel?

There has to be a solution! I'm convinced there's a solution!