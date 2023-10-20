Can't access appsheet website (Javascript??)
I have used Appsheet for creating apps but for the last days i cant access the site, outside incognito mode.
I've been in Appsheet support for hours, trying to solve it but it all gets back to being a problem with the browser.
In incognito there are no problems. This is really frustrating. Im using this all day everyday and there is no problem in vivaldi at work, but at home, it is. Ive reinstalled vivaldi, no difference. I tried unblocking all security settings, no difference. I dont understand why this is happening and only on the appsheet domain. this is the message i get. ..... Hope someone can help me....
@fredrikfreij www.appsheet.com loads for me in browser.
Which IP has www.appsheet.com for you?
Check in Windows Terminal with
nslookup www.appsheet.com
Foe me it is: 34.117.212.181
@DoctorG Hi!
It's 34.117.212.181, same.
@fredrikfreij Well, deos it wok in Guest Profile?
I yes, one of one of your installed extensions causing a block.
@DoctorG Do you know if theres an easy way to see update history for all extensions? thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@fredrikfreij Check in Windows Terminal with
cmd /C dir "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions\manifest*" /S
when manifest.json files were created.
Try to remove in vivaldi://apps the appsheet app and reinstall the app again.
@fredrikfreij Non that I know. But you could sort the extension folder by last modified to get an idea
@Hadden89 I have now disabled all extensions, restarted Vivaldi, deleted cache and cookies. Still getting the same problem.
@fredrikfreij have you also removed the Appsheet App if any ? You use the site or the PWA?
Some testers says even a disabled extension may cause breakges, but should be very rare.
Also, wouldn't explain why a new install without extensions is affected and why it works in incognito.
Tried installing as standalone? Incognito block 3rd party cookies by default, but would be very fun if were the cause because usually is the opposite which solve issues...
Another thing that might be tested (blocking 3rd party cookies is not a good idea)
padlock > cookies and site data > remove cookies at exit:
@Hadden89 I have disabled them all and im just using a link to the app. No install process for that.
I have the same settings as you, regarding the cookies.
I deleted all cookies from there and restarted again. No difference.
Just to add. I have no problem in Edge, the only other browser i have.
When I uninstalled, i did it through "add and remove programs" and then downloaded the latest version. Installed and synced to this vivaldi.net-email.
@fredrikfreij At this point do a bug report and share the VB number. I don't know the site, but if it can be tested without paying, some internal tester/dev might discover why it works in incognito but not normally. https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
If you can add feedback from appsheet to vivaldi report (and viceversa) even better.
Another possible test. Change the UA to Edge:
Hi again, i didnt came around to send in a bugreport but after that last vivaldi update, yesterday, it works like it should again.
@fredrikfreij Nice to read that the app works now for you