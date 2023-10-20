It used to be possible to take screenshots in a private tab, both with the keys combination of the smartphone and with a command of the Vivaldi menu.

Then, the key combination of the smartphone were not supported in a Vivaldi private TAB, now also the command in the Vivaldi menu has disappeared, so noe it is IMPOSSIBLE to take a screenshot, while in private mode!

I need to take screenshots when I browse in a private tab, please give us back that opportunity!