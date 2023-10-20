Screenshots in private TABs
-
It used to be possible to take screenshots in a private tab, both with the keys combination of the smartphone and with a command of the Vivaldi menu.
Then, the key combination of the smartphone were not supported in a Vivaldi private TAB, now also the command in the Vivaldi menu has disappeared, so noe it is IMPOSSIBLE to take a screenshot, while in private mode!
I need to take screenshots when I browse in a private tab, please give us back that opportunity!
-
mib3berlin
@newscpq
Hi, this was removed because of security reasons.
Cheers, mib
-
Why the feature is still available in non private windows, then?
Aren't there security issues on non private tabs, too?
Do you have any details?
-
chrome://flags/#incognito-screenshot
It works fine on android 10.
Longscreenshot via Share works more or less normal too.