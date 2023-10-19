There is a fork of the Chromium browser called Thorium. The main for Thorium is to include compiler and other optimizations to improve performance and add support for features not normally available in Chromium.

Here is the list of optimizations and improvements that the creator of Thorium mentions specifically:

Compiler optimizations include SSE4.2, AVX, AES, and modifications to CFLAGS, LDFLAGS, thinLTO flags, import_instr_limit flags, and PGO, as well as other compiler flags.

LLVM LOOP optimizations as -mllvm flags

UI Changes and Patches for Linux and Windows that fix bugs, enhance useability, and strengthen privacy/security.

Support for MPEG-DASH, JPEG XL, VAAPI for Linux,

The have the full list of changes here, and there are quite a few of them.

Thorium website: https://thorium.rocks/

Thorium's main GitHub page: https://github.com/Alex313031/thorium

Thorium's Windows builds: https://github.com/Alex313031/Thorium-Win

They similarly have other pages for Linux, MacOS, Windows on ARM64, Raspberry Pi, Android, etc.

The reason I mention Thorium is that I have been using Vivaldi for roughly 3-4 years and love the features that it includes, but performance has been lacking for me. Simply opening a new tab of a YouTube video takes longer than even vanilla Chrome or FireFox, and they both get beaten out by Thorium. I would love to have the best of both worlds by having the features of Vivaldi with the performance of Thorium.