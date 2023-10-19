Search engine shortcuts – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3166.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces search engines shortcuts, and polishes the ad blocking and the tabs.
stardepp Translator
Crazy funky very first
[Ad Blocking] Apply ad blocking rule to incognito tabs (VIB-393)
Oohhh… on mobile I use private tabs far more than I use normal tabs, so I was seriously wondering why the ad blocker never worked for me on iOS when it seemed to work just fine for others
Thanks for this fix
