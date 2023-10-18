Mail stuck on outbox.
using linux arch (snapshot 3160.29) but since 3 last updates same issue.
i just notice today after having all this communications with no response or people letting me know they never got my emails.
i disable all apps, restarted vivaldi and nothing works, i re-login to all my accounts, try to right-click send on all and each mail stuck.
Any ideas what to do?
@zikkeratak
Hi, hard to say, did you check if the connection is verified in Settings > Mail > Server?
yojimbo274064400
Enable Settings > Mail > Turn on SMTP Logs in Console, follow the advice here, Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help, to view the Console, and review its content when next sending a message for possible cause.
@mib3berlin yes did.
@zikkeratak
Please add your mail provider, I have many test accounts and can check.
hotmail, gmail, yahoo none is working.
I guess something on your system is blocking Vivaldi, the usual subjects are third party security software, VPN, firewall software or Chrome extensions in Vivaldi.
This often happen after an update of Vivaldi, AV software "think" Vivaldi is alien and block it.
Vivaldi work fine with Windows security and firewall but others like Avast make big problems.
Cheers, mib
Thanx, i did disable all extensions, also don't use any firewall, vpn and any other stuff.
it's a pretty new issues and being tryong to troubleshoot following yojimbo274064400 advice.