Unsolved Can't remove persistent Chrome Window Manage Toolbar
Hello -
I've been experiencing an issue lately with a persistent, non-functional bottom toolbar in Vivaldi Mobile on Android, which I've been unable to remove. I've searched everywhere for a setting to turn this off, with no success.
I have already tried:
- restarting Vivaldi;
- restarting my device;
- ensuring the Vivaldi is updated;
- resetting flags and relaunching Vivaldi, twice;
- searching the forums;
- other recommended steps on the previous page;
Based upon some reading elsewhere around the internet and some random forum posts, this seems to be an issue related to the underlying Chrome engine and the way it interprets screen zoom/display settings.
I'd really like to try to remove this bar without having to do a uninstall/reinstall. I currently have a large amount of tabs open that I do not want to lose (I'm sure there's some best practice of opening them on desktop first - open to ideas here).
Here are my current zoom/display settings in various places on my device:
* Android Settings --> Display --> Android Settings --> Display --> Font size and style --> Set to the 'smallest' setting, and default font. * Android Settings --> Display --> Screen Zoom --> Set to the 'smallest' setting. * Android Settings --> Display --> Screen resolution --> WQHD+ * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> User Interface Zoom --> 100% * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> Default Zoom --> 100% * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> Force Enable Zoom --> 'On' * * * Nova Launcher --> Has no settings related to scaling or zoom.
- Device: Samsung S22 Ultra (SM-S908U1) - United States
- OS: Android 13 / Android Security Patch Level - October 1, 2023 / One UI 5.1 / Google Play System Update - July 1, 2023
- Notable Software: Launcher - Nova v7.0.57 / Browser - Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.143; Build/TP1A.220624.014
- All firmware, software, and apps are current and updated as of the time of this post.
Thanks in advance for your assistance!
-Z
Mentioned in another thread - somehow related to your screen resolution. Setting the device tp its native resolution should fix it.
mib3berlin
@zweldon
Hi, I cant reproduce this at moment but you can check for accessibility settings for downloaded apps.
User report if you enable it for an app this toolbar appears.
Vivaldi has issues with non default font settings in Android.
You can avoid it with the flag for accessibility zoom, disable it.
Open chrome://flags and search for accessibility.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I see the same issue. It appears related to tab stacks. When you have a tab stack, view it, then open a new tab, go to one of your start page items (or enter an address), the stack bar is retained. This is also evident in latest snapshot (2023-10-18). Galaxy S23+ with no custom screen size or fonts.
As I've played around reproducing at will, it now disappears after 10 or so seconds. This is after I installed then removed the snapshot (prior to snapshot, I don't recall it disappearing) .
@zweldon Disable Tab Stacking. That bar is where stacked tabs appear.
mib3berlin
@tmknight
Hm, I have tab stacks enable but don't have the bar.
I could reproduce it one time but forgot how, the bar was functional, tab the arrow open the tab viewer iirc.
Did you use accessibility settings?
@mib3berlin no accessibility enabled on my end. Maybe it's something to do with Samsung UI, since OP has a galaxy as well?
Quick follow-up:
I reset flags in Vivaldi a third time and rebooted my phone, this seemed to fix the problem; unfortunately it closed about 15% of my open tabs at random. Boo.
To answer a few questions above:
-My selected resolution is the native resolution.
-I had disabled tab stacking, but that did not solve - believe this is a different Chrome-native toolbar.
Thanks for all the suggestions! Problem is gone for me (for now...), but I don't think that means the problem is fixed, per se. Oh well, still better than the other options out there!