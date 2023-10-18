Hello -

I've been experiencing an issue lately with a persistent, non-functional bottom toolbar in Vivaldi Mobile on Android, which I've been unable to remove. I've searched everywhere for a setting to turn this off, with no success.

I have already tried:

restarting Vivaldi;

restarting my device;

ensuring the Vivaldi is updated;

resetting flags and relaunching Vivaldi, twice;

searching the forums;

other recommended steps on the previous page;

Based upon some reading elsewhere around the internet and some random forum posts, this seems to be an issue related to the underlying Chrome engine and the way it interprets screen zoom/display settings.

I'd really like to try to remove this bar without having to do a uninstall/reinstall. I currently have a large amount of tabs open that I do not want to lose (I'm sure there's some best practice of opening them on desktop first - open to ideas here).

Here are my current zoom/display settings in various places on my device:

* Android Settings --> Display --> Android Settings --> Display --> Font size and style --> Set to the 'smallest' setting, and default font. * Android Settings --> Display --> Screen Zoom --> Set to the 'smallest' setting. * Android Settings --> Display --> Screen resolution --> WQHD+ * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> User Interface Zoom --> 100% * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> Default Zoom --> 100% * * Vivaldi Settings --> Accessibility --> Force Enable Zoom --> 'On' * * * Nova Launcher --> Has no settings related to scaling or zoom.

Device: Samsung S22 Ultra (SM-S908U1) - United States

OS: Android 13 / Android Security Patch Level - October 1, 2023 / One UI 5.1 / Google Play System Update - July 1, 2023

Notable Software: Launcher - Nova v7.0.57 / Browser - Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.143; Build/TP1A.220624.014

All firmware, software, and apps are current and updated as of the time of this post.

Thanks in advance for your assistance!

-Z