DNS Server
Does using a DNS Server other than the one provided by my ISP cause problems accessing certain Web sites?
I thought I would try the one at
https://github.com/Ultimate-Hosts-Blacklist/Ultimate.Hosts.Blacklist#dns-server.
I have no problem with most Web sites, but some, including the Amazon link provided by Vivaldi, https://vivaldi.com/bk/amazon-us-bk, display an error.
Is there anything I can do to prevent this type of error?
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH Why do you need a filtering DNS?
Please check this list you get at https://duckduckgo.com/?q="Public+DNS+Servers"&t=vivaldi&ia=answer
Would a filtering DNS be considered an alternative to uBlock Origin?
The Web site in my post stated that using the DNS Server was a better method for Windows users than a HOSTS file.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH Do you want to block ads? Or why such DNS?
@DoctorG said in DNS Server:
@AllanH Do you want to block ads? Or why such DNS?
Yes, I do. I wanted to compare it to uBlock Origin.
Do some DNS Servers cause too many problems with accessing Web sites?
The one I tried was not included in the search results link you posted.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH said in DNS Server:
Do some DNS Servers cause too many problems with accessing Web sites?
Yes, but the DNS server providers do not publish their IP range/domain filter lists.
The one I tried was not included in the search results link you posted.
I guess such list is always incomplete as it was created by DuckDuckGo
I wanted to compare it to uBlock Origin.
Ah, that explains why you use such DNS.
I dislike filtering DNS, because i can not influence if they block too much.
uBlockOrigin is the better tool for me.
I found this one who has its block list in public.
https://dnsforge.de
https://dnsforge.de/#blocklist