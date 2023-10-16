We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Ram Usage question
Hi,
First of all - Sorry if this is in the wrong section. Very new to the community and Vivaldi. Just an small disclaimer...
Now, to the issue at hand.
I've got an PC with 64 GB of DDR4, running at 1799.6 MHz, an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X that is just a tad clocked, and an 3090 TUF... and for me - vivaldi is lagging when writing Facebook comments and such.
Now, this was the exact reason I swapped from Chrome - to Vivaldi. As Chrome had an limit by Windows on RAM usage. It just stopped using resources above about 2 gig ram and the forums said that this is just the way Chrome is built and how it operates with Win 11. Vivaldi, right off the bat was quicker and seemed to use more RAM - which was to my liking. But now, day 2 - the same Facebook writing lag is back. It's like the page throttles basically.
In the task manager I can see that there is a lot of Vivaldi processes running with Effeciency mode. I'd like this to... not happen. And I'd like to allocate as much memory as the application needs. No Limit.
How would one go about that business?
(This is default behaviour)
mib3berlin
@TheStoff
Hi and welcome to the forum.
I guess Vivaldi does not use more memory than other Chromium browser, I try to open a session with 700 tabs and my 16 GB was fully used by Vivaldi.
It was also unusable at this point.
Check the internal task manager of Vivaldi, open it with Shift+Esc, it gives more information which tab, extension or web panel use what.
You can disable the Eco mode with editing the desktop shortcut and add:
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
Here is an example:
The Facebook lagging can have different reasons, Chrome extensions, AV software and what not.
Some user report switch off the Eco mode help a lot but I cant reproduce it on my systems.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Hi,
I'd say that there are differences, but small. But that is neither here nor there. I'm fine with excess ram being used, as I've got a lot of it.
However, it infuriates me when about 5% of it is being used - and my software lags. For me, that is just shite.
Thanks for the help with the eco stuff. Is there an similar setting to set an higher priority on the process as default? High or Realtime etc?
mib3berlin
@TheStoff
There must be a different reason it lags for you, I have much lower systems specs on my laptop for example but have no lag at all.
Vivaldi use as much memory it needs, there is the memory saver but it is disabled by default.
Check chrome://settings/performance
I am not a aware of a setting to get higher priority in Vivaldi or other browser but I guess you can set this in Windows registry.
I bet this would change anything for your problem.
Did you check the guest view?
Cheers, mib
Hi,
it does not matter what specs you have, if vivaldi is not utilizing said specs.
I run with a lot of tabs open, including teams with video while browsing. But I have the specs to back it up, I just need this software to use the ram that I've got there, sitting idle.