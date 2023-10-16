Hi,

First of all - Sorry if this is in the wrong section. Very new to the community and Vivaldi. Just an small disclaimer...

Now, to the issue at hand.

I've got an PC with 64 GB of DDR4, running at 1799.6 MHz, an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X that is just a tad clocked, and an 3090 TUF... and for me - vivaldi is lagging when writing Facebook comments and such.

Now, this was the exact reason I swapped from Chrome - to Vivaldi. As Chrome had an limit by Windows on RAM usage. It just stopped using resources above about 2 gig ram and the forums said that this is just the way Chrome is built and how it operates with Win 11. Vivaldi, right off the bat was quicker and seemed to use more RAM - which was to my liking. But now, day 2 - the same Facebook writing lag is back. It's like the page throttles basically.

In the task manager I can see that there is a lot of Vivaldi processes running with Effeciency mode. I'd like this to... not happen. And I'd like to allocate as much memory as the application needs. No Limit.

How would one go about that business?

(This is default behaviour)



