What is the reason why im asked for password every second day?
I am asked the Vivaldi password manny times a week and are not able to just close the popup window without comfirming my password. So why am I asked so frequently and is it possible to turn that off?
This sounds like a bug to me. Though I probably won't be of much help as I don't have a Mac or Hackintosh.