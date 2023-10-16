We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Change save location of downloads
-
philliplanos
Currently downloads are saved to Vivaldi folder, when I then open PDF's while in the Vivaldi folder in Files they launch in Vivaldi as a tab instead of in Files as a doc I can markup.
Makes working on an iPad confusing.
Please consider allowing us to save to our downloads folder in Files instead.
-