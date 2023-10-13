Hi.

After typing anything in the address bar and pressing the ENTER key, I'm waiting probably 15-30 seconds for vivaldi to catch on and turn on google with the search result. Before it was instantaneous, now there is such a lag that at first I thought the enter button broke on the keyboard. (I checked in firefox - the keyboard works fine).

If under the address bar there is a line with 'g my query' then when you click on the link - it immediately takes you to google results, but from the main bar it does not work.

Something too long they have after pressing ENTER, this happened probably after the last update, because until recently it worked.