Giant lag in address bar during search after last update
smallboobslover
Hi.
After typing anything in the address bar and pressing the ENTER key, I'm waiting probably 15-30 seconds for vivaldi to catch on and turn on google with the search result. Before it was instantaneous, now there is such a lag that at first I thought the enter button broke on the keyboard. (I checked in firefox - the keyboard works fine).
If under the address bar there is a line with 'g my query' then when you click on the link - it immediately takes you to google results, but from the main bar it does not work.
Something too long they have after pressing ENTER, this happened probably after the last update, because until recently it worked.
mib3berlin
@smallboobslover
Hi, some user report this with an endless history.
You can try to change the priority of the history in the address bar settings.
Select history an move it down with the arrow icon.
I don´t use history and have this even disabled, you can try this for a test.
Cheers, mib
@smallboobslover I can confirm this behaviour. To make it less noticeable I disabled the history entries in settings > address bar.
However, this has not fixed the issue, as I've still seen it happen if the browser is slow with other operations, so the bug needs to be looked at (it is filed as VB-99872)