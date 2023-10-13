We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Profile selection directly in Dock icon contextual menu [Mac OS]
-
ironicmoka
Hi there,
I was wondering if there is any plan to add profile selection/switching in the contextual menu of the Dock icon on Mac OS.
Both Chrome and Brave have it and it's probably the only (very minor) thing I miss in Vivaldi.
I browsed the forum and the application settings searching for info about that but I wasn't able to find anything, so, sorry guys if the option already exist and I missed it