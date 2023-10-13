So today I decide to download Vivaldi on Android and try it and was honestly mind blown by how good this browser is like I LOVE the AdBlocker id say almost on par with Brave Adblock, the UI and its fast and has an inbuilt translator which brave lacks and wow so far I am starting to love this browser and I might even Uninstall brave. But just wanna know how safe this browser is like when I search in Google it says Vivaldi is partial open source and closed source so is it okay? And what all are the problems you Vivaldi users have with this browser? And is there any extension support like Firefox or any more customizable options like changing the start page wallpaper? I just have one problem, wanna know what's the best Search Engine coz when I search anything for example Attack on Titan it also appears on Chrome search like when I open Chrome it shows that I searched Attack on Titan it might be because I logged into my Gmail so is there any way to avoid it or should I change my search engine? Anyway awesome browser, not sure why I didn't start using it before. BTW forgot to mention i didn't except it to have a Vivaldia game it's fun to play.