Vivaldi Stored Passwords
Are Vivaldi stored passwords safe? I know I've read some topics about how "Browsers saving passwords isn't safe" but doesn't Vivaldi boast having encryption with needing your windows login? Is that safe if someone gets into their servers or is it really not as good as a solution like KeePass?
mib3berlin
@EricWhite
Hi, the passwords in Vivaldi are encrypted with the Windows ID, this is local.
If you use sync all your data are encrypted on the Vivaldi server, only you can decrypt it.
Some of the external password manager lost user data, Lasstpass was one of them lately.
So at least you have to trust the Company behind.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@EricWhite Vivaldi uses Windows encryption key to store logins. This prevents that a stolen login data file can be used to login by attackers.
Such Windwos encryption is as good as no trojan/malware is already on your PC, why? - a good trojan can read typed logins.
Keepass is not better but you can transport the highly encrypted keepass login database between PCs (on Stick or USB hd). And Keepass does store data onyl locally, does not store to a cloud as some less secure apps did in the past.