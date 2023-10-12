Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1

OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2428)

After one completes a Zoom call conference you can access your account and download the completed materials. Using Google Chrome, when you click on the download link, you are offered a download window and are offered the video, audio, and chat files in consecutive order. One can choose to download each file or skip them if not required.

On Vivaldi Chrome however, when you click on the Zoom download window, the pop up window to select what file you want rapidly displays all three files in succession. Unless you are real quick with the mouse pointer you will only get the last item that displays which is usually the chat.

I have to download an audio file from a Zoom call each week and can not use Vivaldi for this and have to use another Chrome browser, usually Google Chrome, so I am offered each file individually. Vivaldi's rapid display suggests there is something different that needs to be fixed. Are any other users of Zoom that have to download the completed calls experiencing this?

Note that I also experience this on a Windows 10 system as well so this is not related to the Windows OS or a specific computer. This appears ot be Vivaldi doing this.

Thanks