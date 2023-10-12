We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
window.open() is not a function
reinhart1010
Hi, I'd like to report a bug that the specific JavaScript method,
window.open(), is considered
undefinedas of Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58. So far reproducible in macOS but not yet tested on others. The absence of this method breaks some sites, including Huawei Developers and Retool.
Reproducible after disabling all extensions, but not reproducible under Private Window.
@reinhart1010 Hi, does it work here?
https://pathduck.github.io/test/window-open-crash/
This is about as simple a test for
window.openas possible.
(This was created for a crashing issue that (hopefully) is no longer present)
Note also that your example -
window.open("google.com")- is not a valid call. the url needs to have a protocol otherwise it will open in the current domain. It will try to open
https://example.com/google.com
I'm on Windows, but I doubt this is OS-related, if so we'd see a lot of users complaining about it for MacOS.
This is a good indication there's something wrong in your profile. Did you close all tabs and restart the browser after disabling all extensions?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
reinhart1010
It strangely works with the same browser version after upgrading macOS from Ventura to Sonoma.