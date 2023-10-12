@reinhart1010 Hi, does it work here?

https://pathduck.github.io/test/window-open-crash/

This is about as simple a test for window.open as possible.

(This was created for a crashing issue that (hopefully) is no longer present)

Note also that your example - window.open("google.com") - is not a valid call. the url needs to have a protocol otherwise it will open in the current domain. It will try to open https://example.com/google.com

I'm on Windows, but I doubt this is OS-related, if so we'd see a lot of users complaining about it for MacOS.

Reproducible after disabling all extensions, but not reproducible under Private Window.

This is a good indication there's something wrong in your profile. Did you close all tabs and restart the browser after disabling all extensions?

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

