Netflix display - colour distortion
Playing Netflix gives me an off colour display. Tint is out of whack for every choice - TV, movie - any content . Purple faces and other colours are equally distorted/tinted. Prime, Britbox, Disney, YouTube all look fine. TV settings don't affect it. On my Windows machine, same TV, same internet connection, same streaming services - no issue. I changed various Vivaldi themes - no effect. Any ideas?
This post is deleted!
Any extensions?