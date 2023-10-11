We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
import chrome passwords to vivaldi... not working
import chrome passwords to vivaldi not working for me
mib3berlin
@AnonWatch
I tested this with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58:
All fine:
Vivaldi menu > File > Import from Application or Files ...
Choose Chrome, check Passwords, import and check import Status, Done > OK.
How did you try to import the passwords?
i am just really stupid cause i have no idea where you are
@AnonWatch There is another way.
From Chrome, navigate to
chrome://settings/passwordspage and click on the three dot menu and export passwords as csv file
In vivaldi navigate at
chrome://settings/passwordspage with the same three dot menu you should be able to import back the passwords.
Restart vivaldi and check at
vivaldi://settings/privacyif passwords were imported
@ others: it seems now import doesn't need a flag. So it would be nice to expose this in the real UI.
@mib3berlin only offers me to export passwords
-
more confused now than I was before FFFF... all my passwords never mind I give up.
mib3berlin
@AnonWatch
Hi, I meant the Vivaldi menu:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@AnonWatch said in import chrome passwords to vivaldi... not working:
i am just really stupid cause i have no idea where you are
Please read https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Passwords