@boristhemoggy Those look OK I guess. No idea about the GraphiteDawnCache what that even is but I'm assuming it's some kind of cache.

The ShaderCache stuff is likely GPU caches (compiled shaders).

The Service Worker dir can get quite large as well, depending on the sites you visit and how they use SWs.

File System can also get large and not cleaned up, again depending on the sites.

But here's an idea - instead of writing a script to delete the content of these dirs, forcing you to close the browser before it does so, instead just exclude these directories from backup. A good backup program should have a feature to make exclusions for what to not back up.