Cache locations
boristhemoggy
My browser details at the end...
I have just designed a brand new backup system which backs up nightly and realised the enormous cache that Vivaldi has. There's a few of them. At one point the main portable folder of Vivaldi was a huge 1.2Gb.
So I am writing a script for it to clear the cache before backup and I have identified the locations of the caches.
What I would like help with is for someone to tell me that these are the only caches and they are safe to empty each night?
The ones I have are:
Vivaldi\User Data\GraphiteDawnCache
Vivaldi\User Data\GrShaderCache
Vivaldi\User Data\ShaderCache
Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Cache\Cache_Data
Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Code Cache\js
Vivaldi\User Data\Default\DawnCache
Vivaldi\User Data\Default\GPUCache
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3516)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Profile Path Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@boristhemoggy Those look OK I guess. No idea about the GraphiteDawnCache what that even is but I'm assuming it's some kind of cache.
The ShaderCache stuff is likely GPU caches (compiled shaders).
The
Service Workerdir can get quite large as well, depending on the sites you visit and how they use SWs.
File Systemcan also get large and not cleaned up, again depending on the sites.
But here's an idea - instead of writing a script to delete the content of these dirs, forcing you to close the browser before it does so, instead just exclude these directories from backup. A good backup program should have a feature to make exclusions for what to not back up.
@Pathduck I've never come across any backup program that can exclude only certain sub-folders from a folder, but writing the script file is easy and takes seconds to work, so I'm happy going down that road. (Although god knows why cache isn't cleared automatically at shutdown)
Where can I find Service worker and File system? There's no folders of that name?
@boristhemoggy said in Cache locations:
Although god knows why cache isn't cleared automatically at shutdown
Because there's no reason to delete it?
It's called cache for a reason
Where can I find Service worker and File system?
It should be in the profile folder. If not I guess you've not visited any sites that use Service Worker cache or the File System API.
Yeah but we should be able to limit the cache. Mines been over 600Mb before. That's mental
Thanks anyway I appreciate your time.
@boristhemoggy said in Cache locations:
That's mental
No, it's perfectly normal. Mine's about this:
401M Cache 295M Code Cache 552K DawnCache 5.6M GPUCache 3.0M Service Worker 681K File System
Some more reading for you:
https://gent.ilcore.com/2011/02/chromes-10-caches.html
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/change-chrome-cache-size-performance
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
I've never seen the cache grow to more than a little over 1GB so there seems to be some limit there (percentage of available disk space?)
@Pathduck said in Cache locations:
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/change-chrome-cache-size-performance
Just a heads up... Setting the "cache-size" has been broken now for many months on Linux builds. I fooled around with it for a long time trying different values and double checking the syntax via searching the web. Nowadays I run a script every few weeks that deletes older entries which usually brings it back down to ~150mb on my system.
In looking at Vivaldi>About it appears to be in effect but looking at the System Log shows it didn't accept the entry and of course the cache grows much larger than the suggested entry
@lfisk said in Cache locations:
Just a heads up... Setting the "cache-size" has been broken now for many months on Linux builds.
Ok fair enough. Just remember the size is supposed to be in bytes.
But for me, I'm not on Linux and I believe it's better to let the system handle this. I don't think a ~1GB cache is too much, compared to the performance benefits of caching.
Nowadays I run a script every few weeks that deletes older entries which usually brings it back down to ~150mb on my system.
Remember that this is indexed data - if you mess around with just deleting some files you might have issues with "hickups"/possibly breaking sites when the browser tries to get files from disk cache that no longer exist. Not saying it's guaranteed, but it's a possibility to be aware of when messing with this.
IMO it would be better to just clear out the whole cache dir, as it would also delete the indexes, letting the system start fresh.
@Pathduck I tried suggested values and made up values for cache size and a value that used to work. I've not said anything because I couldn't find anyone else complaining about it...
I've been deleting cache items like this for years now without noticing any problems from it
@lfisk Right now at ~293mb there are 12550 files in cache. My harddrive isn't exactly fast and I think the problem is it takes longer to look in cache than to just get it fresh from the internet
This is mainly for backing up. Backing up an extra gig of cache, and deleting the gig of old cache from the existing backup takes ages due to the small size of the many files. So really it's just a time saver, and writing less to the disk therefore extending it's life.
@boristhemoggy Even a better argument for excluding the cache directories from backup instead of messing around trying to purge cache before a backup.
I use Areca backup, it's old and Java-based (ugh...) but works fine for my purposes. One thing I like is that backups are versioned and compressed zip files, and that I can recover individual files/dirs easily.
<directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Cache"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Code Cache"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/File System"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/GPUCache"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/IndexedDB"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Media Cache"/> <directory_filter logical_not="true" directory="C:/Users/Stian/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Service Worker"/>
(yes there's a UI for this)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Areca_Backup
https://sourceforge.net/projects/areca/