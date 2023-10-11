We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Browser crashed and will not restart
A few minutes ago I was watching a video in one window and reading email in another, I do have other tabs open in both windows, and then cpu raced up and then the browser crashed. When I attempt to restart now it appears it attempts to reopen both windows but then immediately crashes.
What can one do for recovery attempts?
I did rt clk to open new window and that immediately shuts down. A new private window will open.
mib3berlin
@wadesmart
Hi, I guess one of your tabs crash and now your last session is broken, private window does not use it.
Check in the Windows task manager if a Vivaldi process is still running.
If yes, kill it and try to start Vivaldi again.
If this not help:
Search for the folder Sessions in \App Data\Vivaldi\Default
and move it to a save place.
Vivaldi should start with a clean new Session folder but you lost all tabs.
If you use sync you may can open tabs (or all tabs) from the cloud icon right top.
Cheers, mib
After the crash I did see in System Monitor that the process was running with 22 processes using 1.3GB of ram. I killed it.
I did restart and it did, immediately crash.
I do not have any folder called Sessions.
/usr/share/appdata has one file - vivaldi.appdata.xml
I deleted
.cache/vivaldi/Default/Cache/Cache_Data and on restart it comes right back when the app immediately terminates.
I also just found
.config/vivaldi/Default and I have Session Storage and Sessions. Both were updated 19 min ago - which is when I tried to restart last. Ill rename these and try again.
mib3berlin
@wadesmart
Yo, I am sorry, overlook you post in the Linux section.
Cheers, mib
No worries.
I have access to the browser.
Ive been going thru the history of today looking for what sites I need.
All is good.
Thanks for you help
Much appreciated