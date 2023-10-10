I would like to propose a change in the behaviour of the list of pages that comes up when editing an address in the address bar.

Currently this list shows the recently visited pages (as I've learned today from folks at Vivaldi). This isn't much of use for me (and probably others as well).

So I'd like to propose the following change: Add a configuration option so that the behaviour of the pages list in the address bar can be changed in a way that it either shows

The list of recently visited pages (current default)

The list of most visited pages

The list of pages from the speed dial

Thanks and best regards,

Jens