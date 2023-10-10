We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to disable the global shortcut key for browsers for specific labels or websites
Some shortcuts are needed in specific websites, such as web-based terminals
When I want to type a shortcut key, it conflicts with the global shortcut key of the browser and cannot be used normally
How to disable the global shortcut key for browsers for specific labels or websites
Try settings/keyboard "disable keyboard shortcuts" and associate a unusual keycombo like alt+shift+k
Thanks!This is a very good solution. Although this is global, it has reduced the operation steps
If the official can provide a website list for disable shortcut keys, it is better