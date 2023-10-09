We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
url for wikipedia search
What URL should I enter into search preferences so that Wikipedia becomes one of my search options from the search bar?
FreeRaider
In options under search engines I have:
as URL https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
as suggest URL: https://wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
@FreeRaider
Thank you very much FreeRaider. This works.
FreeRaider
You are welcome