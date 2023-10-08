We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hello,
My vivaldi is very slow and often freezes.
If I create a new user its fast and doesnt freeze.
So there must be a lot of gunk somewhere slowing things down.
If it was android I would clear the caches.
What do I do to tidy up Vivaldi on Linux please ?
mib3berlin
@BWBWBW
Hi, do you meant a new Linux user?
Create a new profile in your default user should do the same.
You can clean up your browsing data from the Tools menu or open the History with Ctrl+H and use the Brush icon.
Try to open Vivaldi from a terminal with
--disable-extensions
command line switch.
Chrome extensions cause a lot of issues in Vivaldi.
If you use sync it is mostly faster to start from scratch then try to repair a broken profile.
Cheers, mib
Thanks mib.
I created a new Vivaldi user not a new Linux user.
Yes I do have a lot of chrome extensions.
I have deleted my history and cache after starting vivaldi from command line as you suggested history will see if performance improves
Thankyou
Thankyou that has worked. I have tested on sites that previously failed. I cleared the cache and the history and that seemed to do the job.
Am interested in the extensions - do Vivaldi extensions exist ? I have always used chrome extensions in Vivaldi.
Thanks Again
BWBWBW
mib3berlin
@BWBWBW
No there are no Vivaldi extensions.
Many Chrome extensions work in Vivaldi but in my experience since a few years, they can cause a lot of issues in Vivaldi.
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi, extensions working for Years crash Vivaldi tabs or cause strange issues.
Simply check the with a clean profile, what you called new user, or use the command line switch to disable them all.
Cheers, mib