We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Duckduckgo search suggestion url in Address Bar
-
Does anyone know what is the url for search suggestion for Duckduckgo ?
-
@Alex5
https://duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
Here you are.
-
Thanks a lot!
-
The same question about Bing?
-
@Alex5 Bing and DDG are default search engines in Vivaldi and should already be available with search suggestions.
Have you checked under Settings > Search first?
https://www.bing.com/osjson.aspx?query=%s&language={language}
-
I deleted them but now I want to test them again Thanks for your answer!
Anyway, is a bit strange that I did not find the answer searching the internet...it is not a government secret I suppose!
-
@Alex5 I guess you did not see this button?
-
I saw , but I couldn't remember this action would restore the suggest url and I did not want to erase my personal search engines
-
@Alex5 said in Duckduckgo search suggestion url in Address Bar:
I saw , but I couldn't remember this action would restore the suggest url and I did not want to erase my personal search engines
custom search engines CAN be kept, when it asks you confirmation, check the "Keep custom searches" box