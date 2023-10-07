We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Linux and Win XP browsers
Is it possible to use MinGw or cygwin to compile Linux web browser in WinXP?
DoctorG Ambassador
@neonix1 No. Most sources for Windows uses Microsoft Visual Studio as compiler/linker app.
DoctorG Ambassador
@neonix1 Which browser running only on Linux do you want to use on Windows?
Maybe New Moon (Pale Moon), there are still editions for WinXP 32bits, although in my opinion it is too risky to go with an XP online.