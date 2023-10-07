We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi on Win XP 32bit
-
I'm so happy to have come across a browser that works with WINXP. On rare occasions I need to use an old program that is no longer available, and add the updates to a website. I am able to access the website I need to work on and the majority of links on it.
However, it does not allow me to access the log on link in the footer. Also, there is a slideshow in the header that is not working, not even if when I attempt to manually forward the slides.
I installed Vivaldi.1.0.435.46 on a WIN XP SP3, version 5.1, Acer notebook.
Many thanks in advance for your insight.
-
@jms30s said in WIN XP 32 bit:
I installed Vivaldi.1.0.435.46 on a WIN XP SP3
Well, that is the last version supporting Win XP but it is no longer supported. So if there is "bug" in that Vivaldi I'm afraid there is no help!
However, if you could provide the URL for the website MAYBE another user here could suggest workarounds
-
@jms30s would be better to switch the os... but if you really need to stay on xp, probably FF ESR is a better choice (still unsupported, but newer than chromium for this platform) https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/52.9.0/releasenotes/
-
@jms30s, browsing with a very outdated browser and on top of that in a Paleolithic OS is like playing a very risky Russian roulette.
It is clear that there are situations where old versions of Windows are required, but for this I only see one solution, to use some lightweight Linux distribution that works on your PC and install it in dual boot.
This way you can boot it in Linux, using the latest version of Vivaldi to browse, or alternatively in Windows XP, for local offline use for your applications.
Most old Windows apps also working in Linux using Wine, the emulator included in most of the distros. If this is the case, you can switch completely to Linux, which is an real livesaver for very old PC.
-
Many thanks to all for the suggestions which I will attempt. To get the updates done now, I'm making the adjustments on the XP based program, transfering the files to a USB flash drive and uploading via WIN11 system. Again, many thanks!
-