I'm so happy to have come across a browser that works with WINXP. On rare occasions I need to use an old program that is no longer available, and add the updates to a website. I am able to access the website I need to work on and the majority of links on it.

However, it does not allow me to access the log on link in the footer. Also, there is a slideshow in the header that is not working, not even if when I attempt to manually forward the slides.

I installed Vivaldi.1.0.435.46 on a WIN XP SP3, version 5.1, Acer notebook.

Many thanks in advance for your insight.