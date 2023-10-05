We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sync not bringing over saved passwords from desktop
I’m assuming that the sync function works as intended, but it’s not for me. I have passwords saved on my desktop that are not showing on the iOS app. Both logged in and synced, but no joy.
Any fixes for this?
Partsace
I have tried to load my encryption key to access Sync and that didn't work either. Help!
ShriviShine
We're on the same boat. It hasn't synced my passwords either.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@partsace and @ShriviShine, what if you reset the remote data and sync everything from fresh?
@doctorcdf, use the encryption password instead. If you've forgotten it, reset the remote data and set a new password (and export a new backup encryption key). Alternatively, copy the backup key file directly to your mobile device, i.e. don't use iCloud or similar cloud services.
ShriviShine
Ok it's working for me now! Thanks!
@jane-n Hi there - I downloaded the backup encryption key, tried sending it via a variety of ways to my phone. I used the Import link on the iOS browser - nothing has worked. Please advise.