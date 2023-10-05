We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Side Panel Settings
Hello,
I stepped away for a bit and my cats stepped all over my keyboard and somehow managed to do something that changed my side panel. It's either that, or it updated while I was gone. lol
I no longer have the little settings gear icon or the open/close side panel button. And also, instead, there's this retractable window I need to click to bring up the panel itself (which I hate!). It looks like this now, which you can hopefully see it's a side window that I need to click and no settings or open/close button:
I tried to reset the Panel settings but that didn't seem to work. I also tried "show close button" and "show panel toggle" but that also didn't work. Any help on restoring the icons and whatnot?
@Rhyagelle The disabling the
show panel togglesetting should remove the side arrow for expanding/collapsing the panel bar.
As for the
settingsand the
show panelsicons, you can add those back with the toolbar editor.
Here is the help info: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
You can open the editor by right clicking on a toolbar button, like the
Refreshbutton, and selecting
Edit→
Customize toolbar. You will then find the
Settingsbutton under the
Status Toolbarsection and the
Panel Toggleunder the
Panelsection. You can then drag them where you want on the actual toolbars.
Thank you so much! My cats are constantly pressing combos while I'm away, destroying my beautiful browser. lol this worked, by the way! Got that ugle collapsing panel bar out of the way, and led me to the Status Toolbar being fixed too!
Thank you, you rock!!!