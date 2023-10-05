Hello,

I stepped away for a bit and my cats stepped all over my keyboard and somehow managed to do something that changed my side panel. It's either that, or it updated while I was gone. lol

I no longer have the little settings gear icon or the open/close side panel button. And also, instead, there's this retractable window I need to click to bring up the panel itself (which I hate!). It looks like this now, which you can hopefully see it's a side window that I need to click and no settings or open/close button:

I tried to reset the Panel settings but that didn't seem to work. I also tried "show close button" and "show panel toggle" but that also didn't work. Any help on restoring the icons and whatnot?