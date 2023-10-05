We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
News Ticker Suggestion
matthewkoons
Hello.
First of all, I love the iOS app! Well done! I know it's a start but just like desktop, I know more features will come. Bravo to the Vivaldi team on finally making it happen.
My suggestion would be could it be possible that we have the chance to add a news ticker to the bottom of the window? Maybe also add sports scores?
Thank you in advance.
-- Matthew K.
Harrisburg, PA USA
@matthewkoons, you can use the feed reader in Vivaldi. Add the page you want with the RSS icon in the adressbar, the news headlines will appear in a small pop-up at the bottom of the window in real time. Clicking in them it leads you to this news.
@matthewkoons Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69054/rss-feed-ticker Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
