Block Youtube "Shorts" results with uBO
-
If you want not display "shorts" in YT using uBO paste this code in My Filters section:
! YT Homepage - Hide the Shorts section youtube.com##[is-shorts] ! YT Menu - Hide the Shorts button www.youtube.com###guide [title="Shorts"], .ytd-mini-guide-entry-renderer[title="Shorts"] ! YT Search - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com##ytd-search ytd-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-video-renderer) ! YT Search and Channels - Hide the Shorts sections www.youtube.com##ytd-reel-shelf-renderer ! YT Channels - Hide the Shorts tab www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="channels"] [role="tab"]:nth-of-type(3):has-text(Shorts) ! YT Subscriptions - Hide Shorts - Grid View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-grid-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-grid-video-renderer) ! YT Subscriptions - Hide Shorts - List View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-item-section-renderer) ! YT Subscriptions - New Layout - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-rich-item-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-rich-item-renderer) ! YT Sidebar - Hide Shorts www.youtube.com###related ytd-compact-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-compact-video-renderer)
Look similar code in this page:
https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/wiki/solutions/youtube/
-
stardepp Translator
@barbudo2005 Thank you for this useful code.
-
If you normally read the comments in YT and are annoyed by having to click the "Read more" button, use this code in Stylus:
* {--ytd-expander-max-lines: 15 !important;} span.more-button.style-scope.ytd-comment-renderer {display: none !important;}
Without code:
With code:
(Do not take into account the change of font family and size.)
-
stardepp Translator
@barbudo2005 ....this strikes a chord with me, how many times have I cursed to unfold the comment each time, especially comments where only one sentence or less was hidden.
@barbudo2005 thanks to you now my YouTube use will be more comfortable.
-
I also use the script "Resize YT To Window Size" with Tampermonkey:
Moves the YouTube video to the top of the website and fill the window with the video player.
https://greasyfork.org/scripts/811-resize-yt-to-window-size