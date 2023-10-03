We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
switching mailboxes
-
I there an easier way to switch between mailbox profile?
Now I need to go though the sidebar panel to select the inbox for the 3 email addresses I got setup. Something like a button in the top bar that cycles trough my inboxes would be ideal.
-
no but you can place the 'all accounts' section at the top of the panel
-
@uberprutser There is no need to. Messages to all of your accounts appear in Unread and Received. Just use one of those.
-
I have the all accounts setting ticked, but I don't understand what I need to put on top of a panel.
I did notice the "unified" inbox, but now I'm have trouble switching between 1 inbox and all 3 of them.
Also, when I was in "unified" mode there was no column for the mailbox name
-
@uberprutser Why do you care which account the message comes to? If you reply to the message, the default From address will be the one that received it.
-
Why wouldn't I care I just like to see in one glance what mailbox was used.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser “I just like to,” is not an explanation.
As suggested, move All Accounts to the top of the panel. Then you can switch between the accounts with one click.
-
It's something I can do in the unified mailbox on thunderbird.
I still have to figure out how to get the Vivaldi unified mailbox back, is there a button for that?
I move the mail icon from the sidebar to the top panel. But if I use that I still have to go though a panel on the side.
There must be a better way...
-
@uberprutser said in switching mailboxes:
It's something I can do in the unified mailbox on thunderbird.
Vivaldi is a different program, designed differently, and having different features.
If you cannot adjust your workflow, use Thunderbird.
- Open the Mail Panel (assign a shortcut in Settings, Keyboard, View, if you wish)
- Select the view that you wish to use, Inbox 1, 2, or 3, Received, Unread, or Sent.
-
@Pesala There is plenty of space on mu laptop for the inbox email name. I guess I will have to a feature request.
So far I've failed to make shortcuts to my 3 mail profiles. It's all a bit non-intuitive, I guess I need to r.t.f.m.
-
@uberprutser There is a worthwhile discussion of the topic under this feature request for Add Inbox to All Messages.
As far as I can tell, it requests a unified inbox.