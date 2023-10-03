We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi tasks on android
-
Hi, can someone give me instructions on how to make Vivaldi tasks work on android? I can't do it using the DavX5 application, I tried a lot of tutorials but all showed an error that it can't find the caldav on the vivaldi server or the password or login is wrong. Everything was correct.
Anyone have any other tips? Or a tip on how to get caldav working in DavX5. So I can finally take full advantage of the tasks in Vivaldi.
-