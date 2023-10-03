We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Prevent Ad Blocker Detection
-
YouTube and some other websites detect and prevent access if your use an ad blocker.
Is it possible to make the add blocker undetectable to some extend. At least by prominent websites like YouTube.
-
@sirinath
It has been asked several times, and it's already doable, you can add some more filter lists as indicated for example in this reply
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90559/blocking-adblocker-detection/2?_=1696308975690