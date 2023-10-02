We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
useful feature for better usability/productivity
I will list some features that I find very useful and I miss them in the Android and Windows versions:
- floating icon for "back to top" of the page (Android specific);
- open/send pages specific between Android and desktop;
- better integration of synchronization between devices on the same account;
- unification of device history;
- options menu when clicking on the Vivaldi logo could be customized.
More details about the features respectively:
- back to top icon - I would like this feature specifically for Android, I use it a lot and it doesn't exist in this browser and can also be used on the desktop.
- open/send pages between devices - currently the "send to devices" option does not work and on Windows this option does not even exist to send to Android, something like Edge.
- ex. synchronization of the desktop theme optimized for Android, keeping the default Vivaldi (Speed Dial) shortcuts excluded (when we start the app, even when logging in the default shortcuts are there, and that wasn't supposed to happen but recognize only existing ones).
- history - making something similar to "recent tabs" that shows both devices, the history only shows the current device.
- options menu/panel - that is, deactivating icons/functions that we do not use, making the tab smaller and there are duplicate functions in this menu and in the icon on the opposite side (side panel) such as notes, histories, etc. and this would be yet another reason to hide such functions. I will leave an image for better explanation. screenshots, first one that should have the hide/unhide option.
@gbfelipe Hello, we prefer people to make only a single request per post. Please also make them in the appropriate android/desktop forums.
Many of these requests have already been made. Please search for and then vote & discuss at existing threads, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
