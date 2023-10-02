A recently I have had an issue with the Vivaldi browser. It will give me the error This site can’t be reached, The connection was reset. This will happen to any webpage that I go to. However, other browsers will work fine (chrome, edge, firefox). I am posting this from one of the working browsers. I checked to see if it needed to be updated, but it said that it was the latest version. I have reinstalled it, but the issue persists. It does not look to be a connection issue, since other browsers are working. So I am looking for any help on next steps. Any help will be appreciated

This site can’t be reached The connection was reset.

Try:

Checking the connection

Checking the proxy and the firewall

Running Windows Network Diagnostics

ERR_CONNECTION_RESET