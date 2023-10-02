We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
HartTravels
A recently I have had an issue with the Vivaldi browser. It will give me the error This site can’t be reached, The connection was reset. This will happen to any webpage that I go to. However, other browsers will work fine (chrome, edge, firefox). I am posting this from one of the working browsers. I checked to see if it needed to be updated, but it said that it was the latest version. I have reinstalled it, but the issue persists. It does not look to be a connection issue, since other browsers are working. So I am looking for any help on next steps. Any help will be appreciated
This site can’t be reached The connection was reset.
Try:
Checking the connection
Checking the proxy and the firewall
Running Windows Network Diagnostics
ERR_CONNECTION_RESET
DoctorG Ambassador
@HartTravels Any Proxy, VPN or Secure DNS in use?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
HartTravels
No to all of the above. Nothing has changed from a few days ago when the issue started. Just stumped here. Even on the new install, it does the same thing. I went through the troubleshooting list and still the same issue. The only thing that has changed from the reinstallation was that now when I tried to check for updates, it will give an internet connection error 12031. Before, it would tell me I was using the latest version. All other browsers are working.
Quote: "This may happen if the TLS encryption has been disabled in Internet Explorer or if the connection has been reset by a network security application. "
https://community.logmein.com/t5/GoToAssist-Remote-Support/quot-12031-error-quot/td-p/179783
My thoughts: It seems like a non-ms-app is blocking vivaldi to the internet. Are you using TinyWall or something like that?
DoctorG Ambassador
@HartTravels Are you on a company network or run a laptop from your company where you work? Could be that Vivaldi is blocked by a Windows system policy.