If Vivaldi gonna have an extension store, it won't be a gigantic store like Google one (no point to reinvent the wheel), instead it will be just a small store with Vivaldi exclusive extensions. It's purpose is not to replace or compete with other extension store, but to provide a place for 3rd party developers to support Vivaldi with their own quirky ideas that rejected/ignored/overlooked by the V team.

There are a lot of popular mainstream features we all taken for granted today were once pioneer by 3rd party extension developer. Eventually, their extensions got so good & popular that all major browser maker "adopted" their ideas as main feature, & it makes most browser a lot better because of this. Example: Ads Blocker, many advanced tab browsing feature, Workspace, Panel, Omnibar, text/global/auto-zoom, auto-shrink vertical tabbar...etc.



What I try to say is Vivaldi community are somewhat different than other browser, we are more tech competent & creative bunch. Just take a look at the Mod forum, we already make Vivaldi extensions, apps, CSS & JS mods and share 'em in the forum. So why not create an official place where the less tech competent user can also enjoy those enhancement with a more user friendly environment? Not everyone are willing or competent in slogging though Vivaldi's installation folder & editing text file to mod Vivaldi, thus I hope V team can take the next step to improve CSS/JS mod accessibility via an extension store, something like one click solution for less tech competent people to install & manage Vivaldi mod easier.