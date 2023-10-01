Hi, loving the full release of the Vivaldi for iOS so far. Great way of fully getting rid of Chrome.

The app is however using a lot of battery, for very little use. In battery statistics, it is up there behind apps like Youtube and Twitch (high intensity video apps), while I've barely used Vivaldi to browse much.

Statistics from past 24h: Twitch 29% battery for 50 mins on screen, Vivaldi 19% battery for 25 mins on screen.

I do have an older device, and a bad battery, but still I think this usage is a bit too much?