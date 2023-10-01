We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Battery Drain / High Battery Usage
Hi, loving the full release of the Vivaldi for iOS so far. Great way of fully getting rid of Chrome.
The app is however using a lot of battery, for very little use. In battery statistics, it is up there behind apps like Youtube and Twitch (high intensity video apps), while I've barely used Vivaldi to browse much.
Statistics from past 24h: Twitch 29% battery for 50 mins on screen, Vivaldi 19% battery for 25 mins on screen.
I do have an older device, and a bad battery, but still I think this usage is a bit too much?
RedscapeMusic
I can confirm that draining the battery is very important.
In 30 minutes, last week, my battery dropped from 50% to 24% with a simple navigation. I've observed this phenomenon since Testflight, and unfortunately the official version is no exception.
I don't understand why this app has such a major impact.
For the time being, I've uninstalled the application until the problem is corrected.
altux Ambassador
this is an issue for mee, too.
what i could observe: it takes a lot of time for adblocker to settle. i keep seeing "applying new blocker settings" when I tap to the shield and ads/trackers are not blocked when coming back from the background.
this is a big issue indeed.
PS: I'm trying the snapshot version now. Can't set it as default, though. Let's see if it's also problematic or not. Applying ad block still takes it time, but it seems to be a bit less hot. Some more testing needed.
philliplanos
I believe any app other than native apple apps will cause this battery drain. It's definitely an issue on almost every browser I've come across.
This seems to be mainly caused by the ad/tracker blocker.
If I close all other apps (except System Status Pro that I use for measuring CPU usage), start Vivaldi and set "Default Blocking Level" to "Block Trackers and Ads" under "Settings" and without having any web sites open or doing anything, the CPU usage stays around 90-100%.
If I set it to "Block Trackers" it goes down to around 20-30%.
If I set it to "No Blocking" it goes down to around 10-20%.
The app is also more responsive and navigates web pages quicker when it's set to "Block Trackers" or "No Blocking".
