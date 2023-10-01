We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar Question
This may be a no-brainer question for a veteran calendar user ...but for a beginner, which type of calendar would be best to create that would allow for each of the following needs:
...the ability to sync between two devices;
...the ability to view/add/edit on multiple devices;
...the ability to access and edit while offline.
Any help with this matter would be greatly appreciated!
Additionally, I noticed many postings that are entitled "Calendar working?" ...which makes me wonder if the Vivaldi Calendar is buggy and/or problematic? ...and if there might be a better choice for a beginning user??
Thank You!
I use the web based calendar from mail.vivaldi.net. Since mobile Vivaldi does not have an integrated calendar function, the synchronization between the web calendar in Caldav format and the smartphone calendar app is done with the help of DAVx5 app.
And no, the calendar function is working fine generally. At least here on my devices.
I'm not sure if you want to use your phone as well but in my experience the built in software will support e.g. Google calendar but not Vivaldi.
@Dancer18 said in Calendar Question:
I might check that out then, not very happy with the default app and would prefer not to let Google know what I'm doing...
There is also a version of aCalendar that provides the integration of tasks. No other calendar is able to do so except with google tasks.
stardepp Translator
I also use aCalender and am very satisfied. When I create appointments in a Calendar, they sync well with the Vivaldi calendar in Vivaldi for Windows.