This may be a no-brainer question for a veteran calendar user ...but for a beginner, which type of calendar would be best to create that would allow for each of the following needs:

...the ability to sync between two devices;

...the ability to view/add/edit on multiple devices;

...the ability to access and edit while offline.

Any help with this matter would be greatly appreciated!

Additionally, I noticed many postings that are entitled "Calendar working?" ...which makes me wonder if the Vivaldi Calendar is buggy and/or problematic? ...and if there might be a better choice for a beginning user??

Thank You!